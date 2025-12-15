Indian Deaf Cricket Association Team wins T20 series 3-0 against Dubai’s IWDD

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) IDCA Team achieved a comprehensive victory in the three-match T20 series with strong performances across all departments against the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai (IWDD) team at Sharjah's DCS YOU SELECTS Arena.

In the opening match on December 11, IDCA scored a formidable 212 for 5 after choosing to bat, before bowling out IWDD for 123 in 17.2 overs to secure an emphatic 89-run victory. Santosh Kumar Mahapatra was named Player of the Match for his crucial contribution to the dominant win.

The second T20 on December 12 saw IWDD bat first and score 134 for 8, but IDCA chased down the target with ease, reaching 139 for 2 in just 11.3 overs to secure an eight-wicket victory. Once again, Santosh Kumar Mahapatra received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning performance.

The third and final T20 on December 13 followed a similar pattern, with IDCA batting first to score 187 for 4 after IWDD chose to field. The bowlers then dominated as IWDD were dismissed for 124 in 18 overs, giving IDCA a comfortable 63-run victory. Virender Singh was named Player of the Match for his decisive contribution.

At the end of the series, Santosh Kumar Mahapatra was named Best Batsman, Virender Singh earned the Best Bowler and Player of the Series awards, and Vaibhav Paranjpe was recognised as the Best Fielder, marking a strongly dominant series for the IDCA Team.

Praising the team's effort, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said, “IDCA is really proud of the team and how they have performed here against the IWDD team. The performance here shows how dedicated the players are to cricket and the country they represent. I also like to thank all the partners and sponsors of IDCA who have always had our back, and it is only because of their constant support that the team is performing so well.”

--IANS

hs/