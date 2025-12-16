Captain Rohit hails India’s mental strength in Junior Hockey World Cup bronze medal win

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Captain and defender Rohit reflected on the team’s character and resilience after India’s recent bronze medal win at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, following a sensational 4-2 comeback victory over Argentina in the third-place play-off match.

After finishing fourth in the previous two editions of the Junior Hockey World Cup, India finally returned to the podium in dramatic fashion, producing one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament.

India found themselves trailing 0-2 at the end of the third quarter, but a stunning attacking display in the final 15 minutes saw the young Colts score four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to seal the bronze medal and cap off a remarkable campaign.

Speaking about the sensational win, Rohit said, “This bronze medal means a lot to every player in the squad. After finishing fourth in the last two Junior World Cups, we were determined to get back on the podium this time. The way the team fought back after being 0-2 down shows our belief, mental strength, and trust in each other.”

Reflecting on the comeback against Argentina, the 21-year-old defender added, "At the end of the third quarter, we reminded ourselves to stay calm and play our natural game. The coaching staff kept telling us that one goal would change the momentum, and once that happened, everyone stepped up. Scoring four goals in the last quarter against a strong side like Argentina is something we will always be proud of.”

India enjoyed a strong run throughout the tournament, winning all their pool stage matches before edging past Belgium in a tense quarterfinal via shootout to advance to the semifinals. Their only defeat came against Germany in the semifinal, before the team bounced back strongly to finish the tournament on a high.

Highlighting the team’s overall performance, Rohit said, “We played some excellent hockey throughout the tournament. Winning all our pool matches and then beating Belgium in the shootout showed our composure under pressure. The loss in the semifinal was tough, but the boys showed great maturity to regroup and finish the tournament with a medal.”

Rohit, who is also a specialist dragflicker, will next be seen in action in the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2025–26, as he was retained by the SG Pipers ahead of this year’s auctions.

Speaking about the importance of the Hero HIL and his association with the SG Pipers, Rohit said, “The Hero Hockey India League is a fantastic platform for young Indian players. You get to play high-intensity matches alongside and against some of the best players in the world, which really helps in understanding the demands of top-level hockey.”

He further added, “For me, the Hero HIL has been crucial in improving my dragflicking, decision-making, and game awareness. Training with experienced international defenders and penalty-corner specialists pushes you to raise your standards every day. Being retained by SG Pipers motivates me to perform consistently and contribute more to the team.”

Emphasising the league’s role in bridging the gap between junior and senior international hockey, Rohit said, “The HIL prepares young players for senior international hockey by exposing them to pressure situations, packed stadiums, and different playing styles. It helps us grow not just as players but also mentally, and I’m excited to take the learnings from the Junior World Cup into the upcoming Hero Hockey India League season.”

