Junior Women’s World Cup: India go down 1-3 to Germany in Chile

Santiago (Chile), Dec 3 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Germany in their second match at the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup campaign at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Wednesday. Hina Bano (58’) scored the only goal for India. Lena Frerichs (5’), Annika Schönhoff (52’), and Martina Reisenegger (59’) got on the scoresheet for Germany.

It was a high-intensity start to the contest, with both teams eager to assert their dominance early on. Pressing high up the field, Germany pushed India onto the back foot in the opening exchanges and earned a penalty stroke in the fifth minute. Lena Frerichs (5’) made no mistake from the spot, handing her side a 1-0 lead.

Despite the early setback, India gradually settled into their rhythm and began to create opportunities of their own. However, they were unable to find the finishing touch needed to draw level in the first quarter.

The intensity of the game didn’t drop in the second quarter, with India pushing forward in the hunt for the leveller. With penetrative counterattacks, they kept knocking on the door, with Manisha creating the most notable opportunity, making a brilliant run to create a fantastic opportunity that went down in vain. With another penalty stroke, Germany had the opportunity to double their lead towards the end of the second half. Lena Frerichs failed to convert on that occasion, ending the first half at 1-0.

India began the second half on the front foot, adding some impetus to their attack and making inroads into the German penalty area. Keeping some possession, they nearly found the equalizer from a penalty corner, but the crucial goal continued to elude them. After an intense three quarters, the tempo of the game dropped slightly, with India still only trailing by a goal as they headed into the final quarter.

There was a sense of urgency from the Indians as they continued to push for a goal that would level the scores. They came close from another penalty corner but couldn’t quite find the back of the net with their opportunities.

Germany eventually doubled their lead with Annika Schönhoff (52’) scoring a tap-in. With time running out, India responded courtesy Hina Bano (58’), converting through a timely touch from a Penalty Corner. The hopes of a comeback were short-lived, though, as Martina Reisenegger (59’) scored a third for Germany, giving them all three points in this contest.

India will next play Ireland on December 5 at 1730 hours IST.

