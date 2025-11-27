2026 WPL Auction: Prema bought back by RCB, MI regain Sanskriti, Deeya bought in by DC

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Mumbai Indians brought back off-spin bowling all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta at her base price of INR 20 lakh, while Royal Challengers Bangalore exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card to reclaim leg-spin bowling all-rounder Prema Rawat in 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, picked up 16-year-old Gurugram-based batting prodigy Deeya Yadav for INR 10 lakh, as a majority of uncapped Indian talent went unsold. But there’s an expectation that they could find takers in the accelerated round.

In the uncapped batters set, Pranavi Chandra, Davina Perrin, Vrinda Dinesh, Disha Kasat, Arushi Goel and Sanika Chalke found no takers. But Deeya got a bid from DC and was picked for her base price. In DC, Deeya will unite with her fellow Haryana team-mate, opening all-rounder Shafali Verma.

Deeya came into the attention of scouts after enjoying a breakout time in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, amassing 298 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 59.5 and a strike rate of 128, including hitting three half-centuries.

Deeya maintained her explosive form in the inter-zonal T20 competition in Nagaland, amassing 151 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 149.5, and took North Zone to the final.

Sanskriti, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was brought back by MI for her base price of INR 20 lakh. It continued MI’s policy of bringing back their old players, after previously buying back Shabnim Ismail and Amelia Kerr.

Gujarat Giants opened the bidding for Prema Rawat at her base price of INR 10 lakh and remained the only contenders until RCB opted to exercise their RTM card, as they could only use it on an uncapped player. GG briefly raised the bid to INR 20 lakh, but RCB matched the amount to reclaim Prema, thus ensuring her return to the franchise she represented in 2025 and played for India A this year.

The players who didn’t find takers include Humaira Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, G Trisha, Jintimani Kalita, S Yashasri, Shipra Giri, Mamatha Madiwala, Khushi Bhatia, Prathyoosha Kumar, Nandini Kashyap, Happy Kumari, Nandini Sharma, Komalpreet Kour, Milly Illingworth, Shabnam Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Rawal, Priyanka Koushal, Parunika Sisodia and Jagravi Pawar.

--IANS

nr/