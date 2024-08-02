Indian Cricket Team
J·Aug 02, 2024, 09:08 am
1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to bat against India
J·Jul 27, 2024, 01:20 pm
1st T20I: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to field against India
J·Jul 09, 2024, 03:09 pm
Gautam Gambhir becomes new head coach of Indian men's cricket team
J·Jul 05, 2024, 07:07 am
Mumbai: 11 taken to hospitals as sea of fans joins Team India’s victory parade
J·Jul 04, 2024, 03:49 pm
Joy, thrill, emotions mark Team India's victory parade from Marine Drive to Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium
J·Jul 04, 2024, 01:26 pm
Sea of fans at Marine Drive to welcome Team India as it reaches Mumbai after World Cup triumph
J·Jul 04, 2024, 12:26 pm
Gloomy November 19 to jubilant July 4: Journey of Team India's two meetings with PM Modi
J·Jul 04, 2024, 10:23 am
"A great honour": Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup-winning India team meets PM Modi
J·Jul 04, 2024, 08:14 am
PM Modi meets victorious ICC T20 World Cup team at his residence
J·Jul 04, 2024, 07:15 am
Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi
J·Jul 04, 2024, 06:22 am
Rohit Sharma-led Team India reach PM Modi's residence after T20 WC triumph
J·Jul 02, 2024, 07:36 am
India team stuck in Caribbean: Barbados PM expects airport to open in 6-12 hrs as Hurricane Beryl lands
J·Jun 09, 2024, 01:49 pm
"Would like him to get place in playing 11": Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach ahead of Ind-Pak clash
J·Jun 05, 2024, 01:59 pm
It is always exciting: India skipper Rohit Sharma on taking part in ICC event
J·Jun 05, 2024, 12:26 pm
T20 WC: Ishan Kishan wishes 'good luck' to Team India ahead of Ireland clash
J·Feb 23, 2024, 12:04 pm
Root's unbeaten ton takes England past 300-run mark in 4th Test against India (Day 1, Stumps)
