I am always available for advice, Rohit Sharma tells Indian team ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) He may have retired from the shortest format of international cricket, but the only player to figure in all nine editions of the T20 World Cup wants to contribute to the Indian team's preparations by imparting the wisdom he has gleaned in a career spanning 15 years.

Rohit Sharma, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024 in the USA and Caribbean after first winning it as a player in 2007, on Tuesday said he will discuss things with some of the players from the T20 side when he meets them during the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

“I keep meeting all these guys (India T20 players); I'm still playing. I'm going to go to Ranchi (for ODIs against South Africa) and meet some of these guys there who are going to be part of the T20 setup,” Rohit said during a panel discussion also involving India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Women's World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta at an event in Mumbai at which the sport's global governing body revealed the full schedule of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Rohit said the players always discuss things between them and will try to get into the players' mindset during the conversations.

“There's always a conversation that happens between the players, and I am somebody who likes to talk, discuss and get into their mindset a little bit and understand what they are thinking,” said the white-ball cricket legend, the only player to hit three double hundreds in ODI cricket.

Rohit said he is always available to dispense advice whenever approached.

“I have always been that person who’s there to provide advice if there is one to be given or hear them out and see if there is a solution to be found for that," said Rohit, who was named the ICC Brand Ambassador for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“But again, these guys are having a great run of late. I don't think there's much that needs to be changed. (But) The final prep will be just around when they play New Zealand. That's when they should try and get their playing XI or their (squad of) 15 in mind,” he added.

