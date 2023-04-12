Duis Autem Veleum Iriure Dolor in Hendrerit
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tation ullamcorper suscipit lobortis nisl ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat
Head Office :
Location The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402
Phone No +91-01334-233131,233232
Fax +91-01334-233434, 231414
Email mail @thehawk.in
Main Office (Saharanpur)
The Hawk / Dainik Hawk
Dehradun Road, Gagalheri
Post Box 8, Saharanpur
(UP) 247 669
Mob 9997775577 / 9412070007
City Office :
The Hawk / Dainik Hawk
Prakash City Heart, Vishwakarma Chowk
Brijesh Nagar, Sadar Thana Road
Saharanpur (U P) 247 001
Mob: 9897206206
Delhi Office: :
The Hawk / Dainik Hawk
Incharge Soumitra Bose
C-528, Flat 7, First Floor
Lane 1, Said-ul-Ajaib
Behind Saket Metro Station
New Delh 110 030
Mob: 9540547894
Owner & Publisher: Pushkar Raj Kapoor Editor: Pushkar Raj Kapoor
Editor In Chief
Pushkar Raj Kapoor Phone: +91-9997775577,9412070007
Assistant Editor
Rishabh Kapoor Phone: +91-9897206206
Registered Office
The Hawk Mauni Ashram, Bhimgoda Road Post Box 3, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 401
Phone No: +91-9412070007, 9997775577
https://thehawk.in/contact-us
Please complete all the fields in the form before sending.