Head Office :

Location The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Phone No +91-01334-233131,233232

Fax +91-01334-233434, 231414

Email mail @thehawk.in

Main Office (Saharanpur)

The Hawk / Dainik Hawk

Dehradun Road, Gagalheri

Post Box 8, Saharanpur

(UP) 247 669

Mob 9997775577 / 9412070007

City Office :

The Hawk / Dainik Hawk

Prakash City Heart, Vishwakarma Chowk

Brijesh Nagar, Sadar Thana Road

Saharanpur (U P) 247 001

Mob: 9897206206

Delhi Office: :

The Hawk / Dainik Hawk

Incharge Soumitra Bose

C-528, Flat 7, First Floor

Lane 1, Said-ul-Ajaib

Behind Saket Metro Station

New Delh 110 030

Mob: 9540547894

Owner & Publisher: Pushkar Raj Kapoor Editor: Pushkar Raj Kapoor

Editor In Chief

Pushkar Raj Kapoor Phone: +91-9997775577,9412070007

Assistant Editor

Rishabh Kapoor Phone: +91-9897206206

Registered Office

The Hawk Mauni Ashram, Bhimgoda Road Post Box 3, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 401

Phone No: +91-9412070007, 9997775577

https://thehawk.in/contact-us

