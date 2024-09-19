Economy & Business
67% of car buyers in India are first-time buyers, with 30% being women. Spinny's report highlights trends like compact SUV growth, car finance, and used luxury cars. Enjoy free JioAirFiber for a year with Reliance Digital's 'Diwali Double Dhamaka' offer. Shop electronics worth Rs20,000+ by November 3, 2024. Hurry, limited time! India strengthens Aatmanirbhar Bharat as MoD signs Rs 26,000 crore contract with HAL for 240 aero engines for Su-30MKI, boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.
