Gujarat govt to procure tur at MSP of Rs 8,000 per quintal; registration opens till Dec 22

Ahmedabad, Dec 17 (IANS) The Gujarat cabinet, on Wednesday, held detailed deliberations on the procurement of tur (pigeon pea) at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that the government will purchase tur at a support price of Rs 8,000 per quintal, in line with the Centre’s MSP policy.

The procurement process will commence from December 22, with farmer registrations also opening on the same day to ensure ease and transparency in the process. The move is expected to benefit thousands of tur growers across the state by assuring them fair and remunerative prices for their produce.

Calling it a major step towards safeguarding farmers from market volatility, Vaghani said the decision would bring greater transparency in the sale of kharif crops and provide much-needed financial security to farmers.

He appealed to farmers to complete their registrations within the stipulated timeframe to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The cabinet meeting also reviewed the disbursement of assistance under the agricultural relief package.

Following these discussions, the MSP for tur was finalised to ensure that farmers are not forced into distress sales and receive a just price for their crops.

Notably, after the recent cabinet expansion, key portfolios including Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Cooperation, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Protocol have been entrusted to Jitu Vaghani.

Over the past few days, he has actively pushed farmer-centric decisions, playing a crucial role in the cabinet by voicing farmers’ concerns and advocating for affordable and fair pricing mechanisms.

The decision is being seen as a timely intervention ahead of the procurement season, reinforcing the government’s commitment to farmer welfare.

Gujarat has a large and diverse agrarian base, with around 54 lakh farmers engaged in agriculture and allied activities across the state. These include small and marginal farmers who form the majority, along with medium and large landholders cultivating crops such as cotton, groundnut, tur, wheat, cumin and vegetables.

Agriculture remains the backbone of rural Gujarat, supporting not only cultivators but also millions of families dependent on animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries and farm-linked livelihoods.

With varied agro-climatic zones, from arid Kutch to fertile central and south Gujarat, the farming community plays a crucial role in ensuring food security, sustaining rural employment and contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

--IANS

janvi/dan