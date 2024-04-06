Minimum Support Price
J·Apr 06, 2024, 10:35 am
"Big institutions weakened...People do not have faith in EVMs": Priyanka Gandhi at Jaipur rally
J·Mar 07, 2024, 11:09 am
Shubhkaran Singh death: Punjab & Haryana HC orders judicial probe into death of farmer
J·Mar 06, 2024, 06:24 am
Farmers' Protest: Commuters must prepare for traffic jams, say police; security mounted
J·Feb 23, 2024, 10:36 am
Haryana Budget 2024: CM Khattar announces interest waiver on crop loans amid farmers' protest
J·Feb 17, 2024, 07:25 am
Haryana Police posts videos showing farmers pelting stones, provoking security personnel
J·Feb 13, 2024, 12:24 pm
'How can country progress when farmers are attacked': Mamata Banerjee condemns 'assault' on protesting farmers in Haryana
J·Feb 13, 2024, 09:20 am
'Remember when PM called them andolanjeevi?': Kharge slams Modi govt for breaking promises made to farmers
J·Nov 27, 2023, 02:02 pm
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab Governor on Nov 28
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Reconstitute MSP Panel Giving Due Representation To Punjab, Mann To PM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Punjab CM Slams Centre For Not Giving State Representation In MSP Panel
