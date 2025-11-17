Rabi crop sowing exceeds 208 lakh hectares this fiscal

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Rabi crop sowing has exceeded 208 lakh hectares this fiscal (as of November 11), the government said on Monday.

According to Agriculture ministry, 52.82 lakh hectare area coverage under Pulses has been reported as compared to 48.93 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

Also, 15.53 lakh hectare area coverage under Shri Anna and Coarse Cereals has been reported this fiscal, the data showed, adding that oilseeds have crossed 66.17 lakh hectares.

Last month, the government said that with the increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for various crops announced for the rabi marketing season of 2026-27, farmers are expected to receive Rs 84,263 crore as the government’s procurement is estimated at 297 lakh metric tonnes.

MSP payouts to farmers for the government’s purchase of foodgrains have more than tripled from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.33 lakh crore in July 2024 - June 2025, while procurement has increased from 761.40 lakh metric tonnes to 1,175 lakh metric tonnes over the same period, benefiting 1.84 crore farmers, the official statement said.

Since 2018-19, the government has been increasing MSPs for all mandated crops in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement for setting up MSP at least 1.5 times the cost of production. This ensures a minimum return of 50 per cent over the all-India weighted average cost of production for all crops.

The Cabinet has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27 on October 1, 2025. Further, the government has increased the MSP of mandated crops for the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

For the rabi marketing season 2026–27, margins over cost of production peak at 109 per cent for wheat.

