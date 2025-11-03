Madhya Pradesh: Bhavantar scheme brings relief to soyabean farmers

Neemuch, Nov 4 (IANS) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh government has rolled out the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (Price Difference Scheme), a vital component of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), to safeguard farmers' incomes by bridging the gap between market prices and the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

This "Price Difference Scheme" ensures that if crops are sold below the MSP, the difference is directly credited to farmers' accounts, fostering prosperity in the agricultural heartland.

Launched specifically for soyabean producers, the scheme saw registrations close on October 17, 2025, with procurement commencing in mandis on October 24.

In Neemuch district, Collector Himanshu Chandra has overseen comprehensive facilities, including drinking water, shaded areas, seating, precise weighing, and transparent auctions across Neemuch, Jawad, and Manasa markets.

Health desks and nodal officers have been deployed to maintain smooth operations, resulting in 15,956 farmers registering locally.

Despite inclement weather, enthusiasm remains high.

In Neemuch Mandi, 60 farmers have sold 1,050 quintals of soybean, while 107 farmers in Manasa Mandi offloaded 1,182 quintals.

Jawad markets are similarly active under the scheme.

Farmers have hailed the initiative for delivering fair price difference.

Dal Singh from Rampuria village shared, "I registered for the Bhavantar Yojana and brought soybeans today. With market rates lower, the price difference has yielded me a profit of nearly Rs 1,000 to 1,500. The scheme is excellent; I've secured reasonable prices for my 25-30 quintals."

Bherulal Ahir from Kanavati village, added, "My produce fetched Rs 3,698 per quintal in Neemuch Mandi, but under Bhavantar, with the government's rate at Rs 5,328, I've gained Rs 1,700-1,800. We're grateful to the Chief Minister for this support amid low mandi prices."

Neemuch Agricultural Produce Market Administrator Sanjeev Sahu said, "The Chief Minister announced the difference between modal rates and the MSP of 5,328 rupees per quintal. More than 15,500 farmers have registered, and since October 24, purchases have proceeded apace, with differentials to be credited directly."

The Bhavantar Yojana is bolstering economic stability for Madhya Pradesh's farmers, positioning the state as a leader of "Krishi Samman" -- agricultural honour.

As procurement gains momentum, it underscores the state government's commitment to shielding producers from market volatility and enhancing rural livelihoods.

