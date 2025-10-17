Cotton to be procured in Telangana after Diwali: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will procure cotton in Telangana after Diwali, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

He told media persons that, like last year, the CCI is fully prepared for the procurement of cotton in Telangana. For this, 122 procurement centres have been set up across the state.

Kishan Reddy appealed to the farmers not to trust the middlemen and sell the crop at a low price, and get cheated.

The Central minister stated that, as per the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last quintal of cotton would be procured.

He said that the Centre has come out Kapas Kisan app to ensure that there is no corruption and irregularities in the procurement process. The Centre is committed to providing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton farmers.

Kishan Reddy also called upon people of Telangana to participate in the Sardar@150 Unity March, a nationwide campaign led by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) to commemorate

The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He urged youth, students, public representatives, and citizens of Telangana to actively participate in the event.

He urged the youth to take the lead in national initiatives that embody the spirit of selfless service, unity, and nation-building as envisioned by Sardar Patel.

Highlighting Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in the merger of Hyderabad with the Indian Union, Kishan Reddy stated that without his vision and determination, Hyderabad’s integration into India would not have been possible.

He further added that the Sardar@150 Unity March celebrates the ideals of national integration, unity, and youth participation, inspired by the life and leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Sardar@150 Unity March aims to engage youth across Telangana through padayatras, pledge drives, and cultural programmes over the next two months. The campaign seeks to inspire unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility among young citizens, honouring Sardar Patel’s enduring legacy of uniting India.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for people’s participation in the national development, the Viksit Bharat Padyatras - organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through MY Bharat - are being held nationwide to foster national pride, strengthen unity, and promote active civic participation among the youth.

The Sardar@150 Unity March forms an integral part of this vision, encouraging young citizens to embrace the ideals of ‘Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in their daily lives.

The digital phase of the campaign commenced on October 6, 2025, featuring activities such as social media reel competitions, essay writing contests, and the Sardar@150 Young Leaders Program Quiz for youth aged 15–29 years.

The first phase will include district-level padyatras from October 31 to November 25, 2025. They will be held for three consecutive days in every parliamentary constituency, covering all districts across the country with walks of 8–10 kilometres each day.

Ansuman Prasad Das, in-charge State Director, MY Bharat, Telangana, and M. Ramakrishna, NSS Regional Director, Hyderabad, were also present.

--IANS

ms/dan