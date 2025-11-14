Bihar results not in accordance with public sentiments: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday said the election results in Bihar were not in accordance with the public sentiments and the Grand Alliance did not expect such an outcome.

“The Congress will carefully analyse the reasons behind the Bihar defeat and conduct a thorough review,” he said.

Responding to a media query in Jhajjar town, Hooda said as a responsible Opposition in Haryana, it is the Congress’s duty to raise issues concerning public welfare.

“For this reason, the Congress Legislature Party has submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding action on farmers’ losses due to heavy rains, irregularities in paddy procurement, rising crime in the state and corruption in ration card distribution,” he said.

Hooda said the recent heavy rainfall across the state has caused extensive damage to crops.

“Large areas of paddy, cotton and other kharif crops have been submerged, leading to severe financial distress for farmers. Many farmers have lost their entire crop, yet the government has not conducted a proper survey nor announced any meaningful compensation. This year’s crops have been destroyed by excessive rainfall, and waterlogging persists in several areas, which makes it impossible to sow the next crop.”

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda demanded that the government conduct a special ‘girdawari’ and compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per acre.

He said that although the government claims to provide a minimum support price (MSP) for 24 crops, the situation is far removed from reality.

“There are many crops, such as paddy, millet, green gram and cotton, for which farmers are not receiving MSP at all. In Haryana, farmers are being forced to sell paddy and millet at prices that are Rs 500 to Rs 600 per quintal below the MSP. In such circumstances, keeping in view the flood losses and distress sales, the government should provide a bonus of Rs 1,000 on all crops.”

Hooda added that there have been widespread complaints in the state of irregularities and scams in government procurement of paddy.

“Farmers did not get fair prices in many mandis, and reports of fraudulent purchasing and selling have raised serious concerns about transparency. At the same time, there is an acute shortage of fertilisers and rampant black marketing. The Congress Legislature Party has demanded that the entire matter be investigated by a sitting judge of the Haryana High Court so that the full truth becomes public,” he added.

