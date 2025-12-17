J&K: Ramban farmer sets example in modern farming, inspires fellow villagers

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Amidst renewed thrust on improving farming practices with an aim to lift agricultural income, many farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are moving from traditional patterns and embracing modern techniques.

Abdul Majeed Rounyal, a farmer from the Gandhari region of Ramban block, has become the talk of the town due to his adoption of the latest techniques in farming and also his progressive move to go beyond the traditional vegetation.

Today, Rounyal is growing and producing not just local crops but is also experimenting with high-yield varieties to boost productivity. His progressive approach has caught the attention of fellow villagers as well as farming experts.

He has been engaged in farming for the last 15 years and, over the years, has seen his agricultural income grow through innovative practices.

He said that he made a conscious choice to shift from traditional vegetables to foreign-bred ones, also including the Chinese and other high-yield varieties, leading to good agricultural yield, eventually creating demand for the same in markets.

Rounyal’s journey has become an inspiring example for fellow farmers to emulate in cultivating a wide variety of vegetables and crops.

Speaking about his journey, he said that the agriculture-related departments and the district administration have extended full support, for which he is grateful to the government.

He emphasised that farming has great potential not only to ensure nutritious food but also to generate employment opportunities.

He has also appealed to the youth and local farmers to take up farming as a sustainable livelihood, stating that with proper guidance and support, agriculture can become a strong source of income.

What inspires hope among the farming community is the government’s impetus to make agriculture a key component of the state’s economic outlook.

The Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Javed Ahmed Dar, recently inaugurated the mega Kissan Mela in Kathua and announced the government’s ambitious plans to invest Rs 5000 crores in agriculture over the next five years.

Under the J&K SIP program, we will invest Rs 1800 crore in the agriculture sector, while the HDPA under the special program has earmarked an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the next five years.

