BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for showing India’s robust manufacturing in bad light

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for showing India’s robust manufacturing growth in the last 11 years in a bad light globally.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Germany's Munich, visited a plant of a leading automobile manufacturer and posted a video where the Congress leader is heard criticising manufacturing back home.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more -- build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale," he is heard saying in the video posted on social media platform Instagram.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi visited a BMW factory in Germany and, while praising the manufacturing there, “attempted to belittle India by suggesting that manufacturing in India is weak”.

“Rahul Gandhi's repeated foreign trips and insulting India and Parliament from foreign soil clearly expose the mindset of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party towards India. Rahul and Responsibility — these two can never go together. Whenever they go abroad, they hurt the dignity and prestige of the country, Parliament, and India,” Patra posted on X.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Rahul Gandhi's claim of manufacturing declining a "fake news".

“Rahul Gandhi has once again lied about India’s growth story. Rahul loves to hate India’s growth story through his FAKE NEWS,” he posted on X.

Bhandari shared some figures which show that electronics and automobile manufacturing are thriving in the country.

From 2014–15 to 2024–25, total electronics production saw a massive over 495 per cent growth — from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 11.3 lakh crore.

Electronics exports saw a robust 760 per cent growth in 11 years — from Rs 38,000 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 3.27 lakh crore in 2024-25.

When it comes to automobile manufacturing, India saw a huge 1,300 per cent growth — from 2 million units in 1991 to 28 million units in 2024.

“What India is targeting next: 50 million vehicles by 2030, 200 million vehicles by 2047 and top-2 auto manufacturer globally,” Bhandari said.

"From import dependence to export dominance — this is manufacturing-led growth backed by data, not slogans. Rahul Gandhi may deny reality, but factories, exports, and numbers don’t lie. Under PM Modi, India’s growth story is real — and accelerating,” he highlighted.

--IANS

na/dan