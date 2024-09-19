World
Beirut/Jerusalem: Deadly Israeli attacks that blew up Hezbollah radios and pagers crossed all red lines, the leader of the heavily
armed Lebanese movement said on Thursday, in a speech broadcast as Lebanese authorities banned walkie-talkies and pagers on flights after deadly explosions killed 37 in Hezbollah-related attacks. Israel is accused of the attack. Jerusalem: Israeli security services said on Thursday they had arrested an Israeli citizen on suspicion of involvement in an
Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting prominent people including the
