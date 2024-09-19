Showbiz
Zoe Saldana returns in Lioness season 2, a thrilling Paramount+ espionage series by Taylor Sheridan. Premieres October 27 with a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman. Ella Purnell stars in 'Sweetpea', a dark British revenge thriller set to air on Sky and Starz, following Rhiannon Lewis as she embarks on a chilling murder spree. Washington [US]: France has officially chosen Jacques Audiard's innovative queer crime musical, 'Emilia Perez', as its entry for
the Best International Feature category at the upcoming 2025 Academy
