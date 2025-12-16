Vivek Dahiya shares belated birthday wishes for Divyanka Tripathi, says 'seeing her smile is his favourite part of the day'

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya turned a year older on the 14th of December, and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, has taken to his social media account in penning a beautiful birthday wish for his wife.

Sharing a carousel post on his social media that featured some happy and special moments from Divyanka’s intimate birthday celebrations, he wrote, "“Pal pal dil ke paas tum rehti ho, Divyanka T Dahiya!” Yes, I know I’m a bit late, but I also know you’d rather we spend our time celebrating you than getting caught up in drafting/ clicking and editing pictures. Let me be honest, my favourite part of the day is seeing you smile and I’d do my best to keep it as vibrant and Colgate like for as long as possible. Happy belated birthday love."

In a video shared by Vivek, he could be seen singing the iconic song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas from this hit movie Blackmail, starring late superstar Dharmendra and actress Rakhi. Divyanka too is seen joining her husband in singing the song. In another picture, Vivek can be seen posing with the birthday girl as she is all set to cut the cake.

Earlier in the day, Divyanka had taken to her social media account in expressing her gratitude for the birthday love and wishes and also thanked Vivek for planning the best birthday surprise and mentioned that he could quite literally curate a career out of it.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress wrote, "No stone left unturned to make me smile wider. Thank you, my loved ones, for making a regular birthday feel so special. Viv, your surprise planning is so incredible that maybe you can even make a business out of this skill. (Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji) Also, friends coordinated with Viv and just showed up. Apne to apne hote hain." (Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes emoji) (sic)."

She added, "Also, a heartfelt thanks for so much love, reels, gifts and flowers pouring in from fans since the last month. I truly value the tiniest of efforts to the biggest of plans and feel blessed that you find me worthy of this pampering. (Red heart emoji).”

Recently, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabattein' actress had expressed her desire to work in the voice modulation genre.

She posted a story on her social media that read, “Hello! I'm very keen on doing voice recordings and dubbings. If you, dear industry people, have anything suitable in hand, do tell me. Looking forward to new avenues and learnings. Thanks (sic),” followed by a red heart emoticon.

--IANS

rd/