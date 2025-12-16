Varun Dhawan says his 'inner child was the happiest' to work alongside his 'hero' Sunny Deol in Border 2

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his thrill and excitement about working with Bollywood star Sunny Deol in their upcoming movie Border 2.

Talking about it, Varun, who was present at the teaser launch of Border 2 in the city, said, “For me, the biggest honour was getting to share screen space with the legendary Sunny Deol. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for giving me this opportunity of working with him.”

Elaborating on Sunny Deol’s sheer professionalism, Varun shared, “My shoot began before Sunny sir’s schedule started. I remember he came to the set four days before his shoot. We were all wondering why he had arrived so early. For the first time in my career, I saw an actor of his stature come on set on a non-shoot day, quietly sit, and observe everything."

He added, “He made me feel so comfortable. When he said my character’s name during a scene, I actually got scared; I couldn’t believe THE Sunny Deol was standing in front of me. I grew up watching him, especially Border, which I have seen countless times. He is my hero. I had to pinch myself to believe I was truly working with him. The child in me was extremely thrilled and happy.”

Talking about essaying the role of a Fauji for the first time in his career, Varun said, “I am playing a Fauji on screen for the first time, and after so many years, I still felt nervous and emotional. As actors, we always hope the audience appreciates our work, our performance, and the film.”

He added, “Playing Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya was a privilege. I hope the audience, his family, and especially the armed forces appreciate the film. If today’s generation feels inspired to join the Army after watching my character and the movie, I’ll feel we succeeded. That was our true purpose – to inspire.”

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, the 16th of December, the makers of "Border 2" unveiled the teaser of the patriotic war drama, offering a glimpse into a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice.

The teaser offers a commanding glimpse of the four leading men, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, and showcases them stepping into their respective roles across the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, each introduced in moments charged with valour, intensity and purpose. The teaser is power-packed and is sure to send shivers down your spine with its emotional force, considering it is based on a real-life incident.

The clip ends with Sunny saying, "Aawaz kaha tak jaani chahiye?" to which "Lahore tak!" can be heard in response. Alongside the male stars, the cast of the movie also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh paired opposite the actors.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. It is slated to release on January 23rd, 2026.

