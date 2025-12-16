‘Aawaz kaha tak jaani chahiye? Lahore tak!’ sets tone as ‘Border 2’ makers unveil teaser

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming film "Border 2" unveiled the teaser of the patriotic war drama, offering a glimpse into a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice.

The makers T-Series Films and Anurag Singh took to Instagram and shared the glimpse with the caption: “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye… This year #vijaydiwas, celebrate the most anticipated teaser of this year. #Border2 In Cinemas 23rd Jan 2026.

The teaser offers a commanding glimpse of the four leading men, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, as they step into their respective roles across the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, each introduced in moments charged with valour, intensity and purpose.

The video is laced with Sunny Deol’s iconic battle-scared avatar, Varun’s fierce intensity on duty, Diljit’s raw strength and determination in the middle of conflict and Ahan’s courage and grit as he takes on the war head-on.

With battalions advancing, naval fleets cutting through the seas and fighter jets tearing across the skies, underscored by a rousing background score of the song ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’ that heightens the emotion.

The clip ends with Sunny saying: "‘Aawaz kaha tak jaani chahiye?" to which "Lahore tak!" can be heard in response.

Alongside the men, the teaser also introduces Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh paired opposite the actors.

Inspired by the true events that shaped this war, Border 2 promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

It is slated to release on January 23rd 2026.

On August 15 earlier this year, producer Nidhi Dutta had told IANS in an interview that the sentiment of patriotism is timeless and eternal and believes that the upcoming war film “Border 2” will reignite this flame in today’s youth, inspiring them to serve the nation and become the army of tomorrow.

Talking about how patriotism is a strong theme in Border and how Border 2 reflects the current era’s sentiment and narrative of valor, Nidhi had said: “Patriotism is like love..it’s eternal and it’s timeless! It’s something we will always have in our veins no matter what generation we come from… live for our country cannot change…”

“And this film will once again reignite the flame of patriotism in all of today’s youth and hopefully inspire them to be tomorrow's army,” she added.

--IANS

dc/