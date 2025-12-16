Badshah teaches all what is the correct way to eat a samosa

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Badshah has proved time and again that he is a true foodie at heart. In his latest social media post, the rapper and singer was seen showing all the correct way to enjoy a samosa.

In the video uploaded on IG, Badshah was heard telling that first, one should eat the 'choch of the samosa' (the tip of the samosa) by dipping it in the imli ki chutney.

Continuing with the bird metaphor, Badshah said that after that, we should enjoy the pankh of the samosa (the crispy bottom). However, the rapper said that one should avoid dipping them in the chutney all the way for better taste.

While Badshah was eating, he was approached by an admirer for a photo, a request he happily obliged.

Posting the video on social media, the rapper shared a hilarious caption, "How to samose khaana and how to photo khinchaana while samose khaana (sic)."

Badshah's immense love for samosa was also seen on the sets of the singing reality show “Indian Idol 16” as he indulged in a fun ‘samosa battle.’ with fellow judge Shreya Ghoshal.

Both of them were seen sampling and comparing samosas from their favourite spots in Mumbai.

The video featured Shreya and her “partner-in-crime” Badshah enjoying a plate of samosas from three of their favorite spots in Mumbai—Sion, Andheri, and Kandivali.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Shreya wrote, “Haan haan mujhe pata hai… I know aap kya soch rahe ho.. But I always have these mad ideas. Thought of doing a battle of Samosas from 3 of our favourite places in Mumbai - Sion/Andheri/Kandivali. Guess the places. Love that @badboyshah always is in on my plans, my partner in crime :) (sic).”

Playfully challenging her fans to guess the locations, she was heard saying, “Whoever has won, my heart has already won—the craving for samosas is real.”

