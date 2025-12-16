Vivan Bhathena sheds light on his constant battle as an actor

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Vivan Bhathena, who received a lot of good response for his work in the recently released film ‘120 Bahadur’, is speaking of a challenge that he often has to tackle in the business of cinema.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘120 Bahadur’, and had shared that his good looks often stand in the way of the perception about him being a good actor.

He told IANS, “It's a constant battle for me. In fact, I faced it recently also. I tried auditioning for two films where I was unable to convince the director that I can deliver the thing, although they were tailor made for me, but he still was not able to be convinced. And that, I guess that's a failure on my part. And even when I did Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’, the ADs came and told me that they thought I was a model and I was just going to stand next to Akshay Kumar sir”.

He further mentioned that perception will carry the stereotypes, and that the industry broadly stereotypes an artiste into certain things that they feel comfortable with.

He shared, “Our industry, our directors have so many pressures and so many issues going around that they never have enough time to realize that or even give you that space to shape and become the characters. That's why I do different, different characters all the time. Like I play a Haryanvi Jaat in ‘120 Bahadur’. I'm playing a Rajasthani, a bandit in ‘Gulabi’. So I've tried different roles and different characters and different looks to showcase my talent”.

“I'm playing a very evil character in ‘Maria IPS’, which is Rakesh Maria's biopic. So I'm trying my best. What happens to me is that sometimes people don't even recognize me from those characters because I changed my look and everything so much. So yes, it's for me, it's always been a battle and it always will be, I guess, everybody has their fate”, he added.

