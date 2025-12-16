When Kichcha Sudeep interchanged seats with actress Roshini Prakash at the pre-release event of 'Mark'!

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Seeking to make the point that there was absolutely no intention to sideline any actor of the unit, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep chose to interchange his seat with that of actress Roshini Prakash half way through a media interaction arranged by the unit of director Vijay Kartikeyaa's upcoming Kannada action entertainer 'Mark'.

The core team of director Vijay Kartikeyaa's 'Mark', featuring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, met the media in Chennai on Monday.

During the interaction, actress Roshni Prakash, who was seen seated at one end of the stage was asked by a YouTube channel reporter if whether she had been sidelined in the film as well.

Choosing to respond to the distasteful question himself, Kichcha Sudeep, after taking Roshini's permission, replied, "I need to tell you something. Not one question like the one that you asked just now came on my set. Nobody on my set told anybody 'Why did they call you in last?' That is the reason why this film has come out so well."

The actor then chose to interchange seats with the heroines of the film, making them sit in the centre. He then took the corner seat.

Turning to the reporter, he said,"This was not intentional.It so happened. When you ask such a question, it creates an uncomfortable feeling. Nobody has any such thought. This is a celebration and when you come to a celebration, you celebrate."

The actor then said, "Not one person on our set woke up and told another person 'Did you know what happened? All this happened...'. Nobody cribbed about one person to another. If there is love, only love must prevail. If there is hardwork, only hardwork must be there."

Kichcha Sudeep then asked Roshini to explain how she was treated during the film, how she was respected and how she was cherished through the whole film.

Roshini said,"Actually, you must watch this film. It is a big thing for me to associate myself in a project being made by a big production house like Sathya Jyothi. Sudeep sir is also there. When two pillars come together and make a film, the visibility I get will be of a different scale. All of us working on this film never thought of ourselves as the hero or heroine or the amount of screenspace we have in it. It never came to any of our minds. As a team, we only had one vision. 'Mark' should come out well. We wanted to do the characters that were given to us well.

Turning to the producers of the film, the actress said, "It is a big thing for me to sit in front of you and talk. I am very proud to associate myself with a film made by your production house. So, when there is such an association, I have to do justice to it. I have to first see if I have the value to be standing here. Only after I do a good film, will I get my next one. Amidst so many big people, I am very happy that they have given me a seat. I see it that way."

For the unaware, 'Mark', which features Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, also features Roshini Prakash, Deepshika, Naveen Chandra, Guru Somasundaram and Yogi Babu among others.

The film, which has been produce by Sathya Jyothi Films & Kichcha Creatiions, has cinematography by Shekar Chandra and music by Ajaneesh B Loknath. Production Design for the film is by Shivakumar J and editing by SR Ganesh Baabu. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, Supreme Sundar, Vikram Mor and Kevin Kumar while dances have been choreographed by Shobhi Paulraj.

