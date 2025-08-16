Shriya Pilgaonkar drops an iconic image of team 'Sholay' as the film clocks 50 years

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped an iconic image of the team 'Sholay' as the film clocked 50 years.

The throwback image had her father, Sachin Pilgaonkar, posing with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, and A. K. Hangal.

For those who do not remember, Sachin played the role of Ahmed, son of Rahim Chacha (A. K. Hangal), the imam of the village.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sachin expressed his excitement about "Sholay" completing 50 years of release.

He shared: "I consider myself fortunate to be a part of Sholay. It is a matter of pride that the iconic film has completed 50 years of release this year. The film remains fresh in the memory of the cinema lovers, and I am sure that it will continue to be inked in the memory of movie goers even after the next 50 years. My heartiest congratulations to Ramesh Sippy sir for making such an iconic film."

Previously, Ramesh Sippy shared an interesting anecdote from the film, when he was invited to see the audience’s reaction to "Sholay" in the theatres.

He told IANS: “A cinema person called me. He said, ‘Come to my cinema’. It was City Light cinema. He said, ‘Can you see there? No one is coming here to have a cold drink’. There was an interval. No one came. He said, ‘Do you know why? Because those who were inside the hall were super-attentive. They were behaving as if they have never seen anything like this’. I said, ‘Are you sure?’. He said, absolutely. ‘I see it every day. They do not come in the interval."

“Later, when the songs came, they used to come out of the hall, and eat something. They go to the bathroom. Apart from that, at that time, they can neither go to the bathroom, nor drink water, nor cold drink. He told me not to worry," the maker added.

--IANS

pm/