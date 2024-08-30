Indian Cinema
J·Aug 30, 2024, 08:03 AM
IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal joins Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar as host
J·May 27, 2024, 01:01 PM
Bookings open for 'Manthan' re-release
J·May 26, 2024, 09:46 AM
Best year yet for Indian filmmakers with three wins at Cannes 2024
J·May 25, 2024, 07:09 AM
Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win best actress at Cannes
J·May 12, 2024, 11:56 AM
Feel like an actor on film sets, not heroine: Madhoo
J·May 09, 2024, 02:17 PM
Vyjayanthimala Bali conferred with Padma Vibhushan
J·May 06, 2024, 01:17 PM
Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz's 'Kartam Bhugtam' trailer out now
J·Apr 06, 2024, 08:41 AM
Ajay Devgn enjoys cricket session with Harbhajan Singh, check out pictures
J·Apr 05, 2024, 07:49 AM
Rashmika Mandanna back as Srivalli, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' makers shares intriguing first look poster on her birthday
J·Mar 29, 2024, 06:31 AM
Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai, calls it a "milestone moment"
J·Mar 02, 2024, 07:40 AM
"Film shows reality..." Goa CM Pramod Sawant after watching Yami Gautam starrer Article 370
J·Mar 01, 2024, 01:45 PM
Tollywood Crumbles
J·Feb 29, 2024, 09:43 AM
Do Patti' teaser: Kajol dons cop cap, suspects Kriti Sanon
J·Dec 08, 2023, 12:24 PM
Allu Arjun praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', calls Ranbir Kapoor's performance "inspiring"
J·Dec 07, 2023, 11:27 AM
"My dentist may not approve...": Kajol celebrates International Cotton Candy Day
J·Dec 04, 2023, 01:48 PM
"I fully embraced that world": Amy Jackson on being part of Indian cinema
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.