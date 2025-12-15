Sheeba Chadha calls ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ a ‘warm, nostalgic bubble’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Sheeba Chadha has shared her heartfelt response after watching her film ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’, describing it as an experience wrapped in warmth and nostalgia.

Taking to Instagram, Sheeba said the film brought back memories in an “achingly nostalgic” way, reminding her of the beautifully chaotic dynamics that define family. She also praised the ensemble cast, calling it “fantastic” and lauded actor Dilip Shankar, whom she described as a “genius”.

“It was such a warm bubble . Seeing the film has in an aching way brought on nostalgia The crazy dynamic that is Family . And lookit this fantastic ensemble . @dilipkhussro you is Genius, (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Expressing gratitude to filmmaker Anusha Rizvi, Sheeba, who shared a string of stills from the film also wrote: “@anusharizvi2018 Shukran for this mad warm fuzzy ride.”

Shot entirely in Delhi, the Anusha Rizvi-directed slice-of-life drama ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ celebrates the city’s everyday humor, warmth, and chaos elements that Kritika says came naturally to her because of her roots.

The film captures the essence of a middle-class Delhi household. It also stars Juhi Babbar, veteran actress Farida Jalal, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies.

As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family.

Talking about the 52-year-old actress, Sheeba has acted as a character actor in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Parzania, Delhi 6, Luck by Chance and Talaash. She played the role of Nirmala, a sex worker, in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. She received wide acclaim for her quirky portrayal of Nain Tara Tiwary (Buaji) in Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Her early appearance on television was in Love Marriage, after which she made a comeback in Kasturi. This was followed by popular series such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kahani Saat Pheron Ki, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Lakhon Mein Ek. She later joined the cast of the popular television series Hitler Didi.

