Dalip Tahil shares a fun anecdote with Amitabh Bachchan from 'Shaan'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) As one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema, "Shaan" completed 45 years of release on Friday, actor Dalip Tahil commemorated the milestone by sharing a fun anecdote from the Ramesh Sippy directorial.

Tahil revealed that the famous shaving scene from "Shaan", where he is confronted by Amitabh Bachchan, was his first ever shot for a mainstream Bollywood movie.

Expressing his delight at the film hitting the milestone, Tahil went on to share on his official Instagram handle, "Shaan" completes 45 years today and marks the anniversary of my entry into the movies. (sic)."

"Here's a little fun fact for you all, the shaving sequence in Shaan was the first scene I ever shot in mainstream Bollywood, with none less than Amitji ( @amitabhbachchan ) himself (started with the créme de la créme). Thank you Ramesh Sippy, Bachchan Saab for your patience (Folded hands and flower emoji) #45YearsOfShaan #DT #digiphin," he added.

Backed by G. P. Sippy under the production banner of Sippy Films, the story of the drama has been provided by the former writer duo Salim–Javed.

One of the most expensive films of its time, "Shaan" enjoys an ensemble cast with Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Raakhee Gulzar, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, Mazhar Khan, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, along with others.

The crime drama revolves around the murder of a police officer, Shiv (Played by Sunil Dutt). His two conman brothers, Vijay ( Played by Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi (Played by Shashi Kapoor), reform and join hands with a marksman, Rakesh (Played by Shatrughan Sinha), to seek revenge from the culprit Shakaal (Played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda).

It is believed that the famous character of Shakaal was inspired by Ernst Stavro Blofeld's character from the James Bond film series.

"Shaan" also turned out to be the last film to have songs crooned by Mohammed Rafi.

