Preity Zinta calls Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' a love letter to all the patriots

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is the latest celeb to join the long list of admirers for Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar".

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress admitted that the Ranveer Singh starrer is one of the best films she has witnessed in a long time.

Lauding the impeccable cast of the spy thriller, she penned on her X (Previously known as Twitter), "Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor. (sic)"

Preity gave a special shout-out to Dhar for creating a love letter in the form of "Dhurandhar" to every patriot who went out of their way to protect the country.

"Loved the soulful n heart thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms. So hard and yet, with so much heart. This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country," added Preity.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress also expressed her wish to congratulate Dhar on this masterpiece over a call.

"3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words ! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece."

"Till then all I wanna say is Don’t miss it folks ! Go check it out A big shout out to the cast n crew for bringing this masterpiece alive," Preity concluded the post by appreciating the entire cast and crew of "Dhurandhar".

