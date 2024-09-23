Ranveer Singh

Life & Relationships
The Hawk
The Hawk·Sep 23, 2024, 08:04 AM

New mom Deepika Padukone shares humorous parenting insights

Fashion
Sep 02, 2024, 02:49 PM

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone leaves fans go gaga over her stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh, don't miss that baby bump

Jul 31, 2024, 08:37 AM

Ranveer Singh calls Reynolds, Hugh Jackman starrer 'Deadpool &amp; Wolverine' "wholesome cinema"

Fashion
May 24, 2024, 09:37 AM

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shines bright in yellow dress

Bollywood
Apr 22, 2024, 01:53 PM

Actor Ranveer Singh files complaint with Mumbai Police over viral deepfake video

Bollywood
Apr 22, 2024, 10:03 AM

Ranveer Singh gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham look, calls her "sherni"

Bollywood
Feb 29, 2024, 05:55 AM

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, baby to arrive in September

Feb 12, 2024, 08:58 AM

Ranveer Singh Aids Johnny Sins in Bold Ad: Watch Now

Dec 01, 2023, 10:38 AM

Ranveer Singh honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival, thanks Johnny Depp in speech

Dec 01, 2023, 04:55 AM

Ranveer Singh strikes a pose with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival, fans can't keep calm

Bollywood
Nov 19, 2023, 06:38 AM

Deepika, dad Prakash Padukone, Ranveer head to Ahmedabad for World Cup final

Bollywood
Aug 18, 2023, 02:46 PM

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enters Rs 300 crore club globally

Aug 17, 2023, 11:08 AM

From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Check out celebs who attend screening of ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’

Bollywood
Jun 28, 2023, 03:08 PM

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's romantic track 'Tum Kya Mile' from 'Rocky aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani' out now

Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says 'gymming got better'

Bollywood
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

At the Marrakech premiere, Ranveer steals the show by rapping the "Gully Boy" song

