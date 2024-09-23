Ranveer Singh
New mom Deepika Padukone shares humorous parenting insights
Sep 02, 2024, 02:49 PM
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone leaves fans go gaga over her stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh, don't miss that baby bump
Jul 31, 2024, 08:37 AM
Ranveer Singh calls Reynolds, Hugh Jackman starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine' "wholesome cinema"
May 24, 2024, 09:37 AM
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shines bright in yellow dress
Apr 22, 2024, 01:53 PM
Actor Ranveer Singh files complaint with Mumbai Police over viral deepfake video
Apr 22, 2024, 10:03 AM
Ranveer Singh gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham look, calls her "sherni"
Feb 29, 2024, 05:55 AM
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, baby to arrive in September
Feb 12, 2024, 08:58 AM
Ranveer Singh Aids Johnny Sins in Bold Ad: Watch Now
Dec 01, 2023, 10:38 AM
Ranveer Singh honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival, thanks Johnny Depp in speech
Dec 01, 2023, 04:55 AM
Ranveer Singh strikes a pose with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival, fans can't keep calm
Nov 19, 2023, 06:38 AM
Deepika, dad Prakash Padukone, Ranveer head to Ahmedabad for World Cup final
Aug 18, 2023, 02:46 PM
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enters Rs 300 crore club globally
Aug 17, 2023, 11:08 AM
From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Check out celebs who attend screening of ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’
Jun 28, 2023, 03:08 PM
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's romantic track 'Tum Kya Mile' from 'Rocky aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani' out now
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says 'gymming got better'
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
At the Marrakech premiere, Ranveer steals the show by rapping the "Gully Boy" song
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.