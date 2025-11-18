R. Madhavan reveals Aditya Dhar’s little trick which did wonders for his look in 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who essays the role of a spy in the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, has shared how one small but significant piece of advice from director Aditya Dhar served as the perfect puzzle to cracking the actor’s look.

In the film, R. Madhavan essays the role inspired by the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

The actor attended the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday, and lavished praise on Aditya for his acute sense of detailing. He shared that while he would sit for 3-4 hours to get the make-up and prosthetics in place, there was something that was not sitting right with his look to get the similarity with the look of the NSA.

He shared that it was Aditya, who walked up to him one fine day, and told him to make his lips thinner while talking, and that little trick did wonders.

He said, "We were busy with the make-up and prosthetics, and we used to do it 3-4 hours a day. Still, something was missing in achieving the similarity (with the NSA). It was then when Aditya told me, 'Sir make your lips thinner while speaking'. And it just changed the game entirely. That one advice did wonders".

Meanwhile, The film also stars a powerful line-up of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

While Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna play the antagonists, and dreaded terrorists from Pakistan, Ranveer essays the role of the protagonist, who infiltrates the terror network at the behest of R. Madhavan’s character in the film.

Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna emerge as the clear winners in the trailer as they spell terror in bold letters. The trailer is violent, and is filled with action-packed sequences featuring gun fight, blasts, and destruction of infrastructure.

The high-octane spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar, and is one of Bollywood’s biggest action titles of 2025. Earlier, the teaser of the film showcased the world of covert operatives and “men operating in the shadows” as the central narrative backdrop. Its high-energy title track, blending hip-hop with Punjabi influences and featuring rapper Hanumankind, has already boosted hype, presenting Ranveer in a blazing, guns-drawn action mode .

With reports suggesting that the story’s scale may lead to a two-part franchise rollout, The film is framed as a large-canvas espionage saga that blends spectacle, drama, and intrigue, positioning Ranveer Singh for one of his most ambitious roles.

