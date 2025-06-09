Near-100-Yr-Old Balasaheb-Aides Appeal

Near-100-year-old Balasaheb Thackeray-aides all throughout Maharashtra frantically appeal for united single Shiv Sena since its inception in 1960s: In what is being now politically commented in Maharashtra as "rational realisation", more than a dozen direct "all time most confident" near-100-Year-Old aides of late path-breaking, iconoclast, justifiably-supercilious, all round leader Balasaheb Thackeray are keenly appealing to Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray, Uddhao Thackeray, Narayan Rane etc to reunite amid themselves, revive united Shiv Sena, make it "all round all powerful, popular all throughout Maharashtra as in the 1960s, 1970s...2000s". If that's not what is happening, then, fold up Shiv Sena and wrap it up. Serious advice from them.

They argue that unless Shiv Sena is not united and single unit like before, its statewide credibility, credulousness among the Maharashtra-residents will never be same again.

They as now will continue to see the faction ridden Shiv Sena with utmost suspicion and not repose any trust, confidence, support on them unlike before when the united Shiv Sena's every sermon was "Guru Mantra, Guru Aadesh" for the masses of Maharashtra. And they were adhered to in toto.

That this is no more true at all with the faction ridden Shiv Sena is widely writ large all throughout Maharashtra today.

Now Shiv Sena is widely viewed as "just any other political party always deeply engaged with squalor, factionalism amid themselves resulting in sheer non-entity for the Shiv Sena itself".

So much so that the very existence of Shiv Sena itself is under serious cloud making many seriously wonder about the immediacy of the Shiv Sena, how long will it stay alive, so on and so forth.

But putting a definite spanner on them are whole lot of near-100-year-old Maharashtra wide aides of late Balasaheb Thackeray : Gajanan Kirtikar, Shirish Kulkarni, Anant Deshmukh, etc. All of them presently are extremely frantically appealing to the above scattered Shiv Sena leaders to reunited amid themselves leaving aside their respective ego-trips of all kinds.

And they should do so to save Shiv Sena to keep it alive as that party truly is synonymous with Maharashtra, Maharashtrians of all hues.

As of now, the positive effects of their appeals are not yet known but it is now near-sure that the Thackerays are reuniting amid themselves any moment now. And, it is being now confidently predicted that the Thackerays themselves are now mighty keen for a united Shiv Sena.

Why their keenness for a united Shiv Sena right away? It is so because there are strong opinions / comments / consensus / consent that to keep Maharashtra united and single amid all provinces or regions of vivid, heterogeneous Maharashtra --- its Marathwada region's people, for instance, have no social, cultural et al similarities with those in say Vidarbha --- a united guiding fully respected in all regions of the entire state of Maharashtra is 100% necessary and a must. And it is only the Shiv Sena that is 100% synonymous with the entire Maharashtra rising above sectarian interests. It is not so with any other party in the entire state.

To vibe with the entire Maharashtra state thus is possible only through a united Shiv Sena. And to make it truly realistic, the immediate need for the single Shiv Sena all throughout Maharashtra.