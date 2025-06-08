Congress Rift: Chennithala’s Silence in 2019 Maharashtra Polls Questioned

Why Crib Now? Mum Why Then? is being flagrantly associated with, affixed to, now being labelled as sheer escapist, opportunist, to AICC Secretary Ramesh Chennithala, the then Congress' incharge for controversial Maharashtra assembly elections in which the party was said to be all set to win but it lost at the last moment due to successful wrongful machinations of the BJP. As inside news erupt from the Congress coffers, revealingly, a sizable section of Ramesh Chennithala's allegations against the BJP etc are being rebound on him on the charges that he knew about it all right from its initiation but he deliberately kept quiet about it to take revenge from the top leadership of the party for downgrading him in party hierarchy and uplifting little-known-compared-to-him Venugopal in the party hierarchy so much so that today he confidently resembles "alter ego to Congress President". And there is no stopping him for that.

But what Ramesh Chennithala, reveal many in the party, ignores is Venugopal's silent relentless contribution to the party like letting his Lodi Estate bungalow be used by Priyanka Gandhi, her family. There are many more definitive examples of Venugopal always standing by the Congress inherently without any abstinence. All this --- even now as well --- Venugopal contributed and much, much more when sparsely few in the Congress stood by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, whatever be that's consequences.

Then, Ramesh Chennithala was enmeshed in Kerala Chief Ministership, its all round, "tantalising, alluring juices" with no concern for the Gandhi's, others or the Congress party as such.

Today, he is the AICC Secretary with properly assigned party assignments yet he is said to be grousing albeit, off the record, confide many.

According to them, if Ramesh Chennithala is so very competent then how come being in charge of the Congress in the Maharashtra assembly elections, he during the entire process of that election from pre-start to finish did not even point out even for once that there was wrongful manipulations in the voter lists in the Maharashtra state to make the BJP etc win. Why he did he remain mum, quiet, silent then tacitly allowing the wrongful machinations openly take place effecting the Congress' defeat at a time when the Congress was sure to win.

Naturally, Chennithala took revenge of his being sidelined in the national level Congress, according to him, but he conveniently ignored the fact that when he was national Indian Youth Congress President, what positive big deal did he accrue to the Congress...0, to say the least, claim all. Thus, according to them, Chennithala has received much, much mega more from the Congress since the days of his being youngest ever full fledged minister in Kerala...that was way back in the 1980s. Since then, he has been enjoying power...Let others too partake of it, assuredly opine many. Why be selfish? Further, accept it or not, Venugopal is far more worthy, more all round capable than him in more ways than many. QED.