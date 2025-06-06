Rekha Gupta Sets Example For All CMs

Rekha Gupta Sets Pragmatic Example For All CMs Of The Country Leaving All Flimsy Mumbo-Jumbo, Itsy-Bitsy Far Behind openly displaying where there is a firm will like hers, there is an easiest positive solution for the otherwise seemingly insolvent predicaments of all kinds.

{Rekha Gupta has evinced via her this week's Haridwar-tapasya, dhyana, puja, gyana, yoga, pranam, mantra japa...via these practical measures, all obstructions more away instantly like in her case. As Delhi Chief Minister, she has no rival, enemy or critic. A unique precedence set by her, say almost all. ...And as this is being written, she is all set to get on to the next 100 days of her Delhi Chief Ministership plus do that from her new official house in the Delhi's Civil Lines}.

Like, in her case: the rules for Delhi CM, her official modus operandi remains same with no change in them whatsoever.

Yet, Rekha Gupta without complaining, grousing or grumbling about it unlike her immediate predecessors Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Marlene, known to be always complaining about official rules obstructing their works, is doing all round on-ground all round wonders in Delhi satisfying all and sundry in all areas of the capital.

She agrees much, much more needs to be done right away to fully "all round cleanse" Delhi from its top to bottom and that is what she is fully engaged in presently.

What's more?!? There is no friction between her and the Delhi L-G unlike during Kejriwal, Atishi Marlene. They neglected all civic works in Delhi in the garb of the Delhi L-G not allowing them to do so displaying official rules which were not true at all. If they had even semblance of truth in them, how come the same L-G is different now?

How come the current Delhi CM is fluently, unobtrusively, uninterruptedly doing all kinds of development works in Delhi with the Delhi L-G intact in his office and the official rules remaining exactly the same.

Seeing her fluent work within the same rules as applicable to Kejriwal, Atishi, Delhi Government insiders accede that Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister truly is interested in doing "practical all round realistic wonders for Delhi plus stretching to the NCR and beyond" and not always constantly crib, grumble, grouse, complain unlike her AAP predecessors who now seemingly are evidently "incompetent, not worthy, incapable".

To hide their appalling short comings, they always used to complain knowing fully well there could or would not be changed in official rules unless the Constitution is adequately amended.

To do that, a lot of complex measurements had to be taken for which there was no consensus.

This is well-known to most in Delhi. And Delhi continues to be a UT as also a state. But that does not mean, Delhi, the state, is like, say, UP, MP, Maharashtra, Haryana etc. They are fully fledged states in their own right completely by them, of them, for them.

But Delhi is not at all like that. Delhi is fully answerable to the Centre, Central Home Ministry, Rashtrapati Ji, the people of Delhi for electing the ruling party of Delhi, Union Home Minister.

Under such official circumstances, Delhi is both a state as also, Centre-owned Union Territory for national foolproof security reasons.

Clearly, the elected Delhi Government is officially bound to be within set parameters as laid down officially in the Government rule books.

Current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta fully abides by that this is fully free from all controversies and is widely foreseen as carrying on her chief ministerial tenure the same way, freely opine numerous many in the capital.

At the same time, not yet to be disclosed for official embargo, a whole lot of new people-centric projects will be coming up shortly all through Delhi, pucca thanks to Rekha Gupta.