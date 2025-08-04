Pro Panja League 2: ‘Bicep King’ Sachin Goyal excited to put on a show for home crowd in Gwalior

Gwalior, Aug 4 (IANS) Sachin Goyal, a professional arm-wrestler for Pro Panja League side MP Hathodas, affectionately known as the ‘Bicep King’ by his two-million plus strong fanbase on social media is all set to flex his strength in front of fans in his home city of Gwalior with the second edition of the tournament set to kick-off on Tuesday.

PPL Season 2 has chosen the scenic Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as the host city for its highly anticipated upcoming season. Following the success of Season 1, this decision is consistent with the league’s strategy to boost and expand sports appeal across the Indian Map and to make the tournament accessible in iconic Indian destinations, significantly boosting event partnership and sporting talent participation. The decision to host Season 2 in Gwalior was likely influenced by the venue's previous experience hosting the Pro Panja Ranking Tournament in 2022.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Goyal reflected on getting the chance to show his skills in front of his home crowd and how the PPL has revolutionised the sport.

“It feels really exciting. This is not the first tournament that we have had here in Gwalior. Last time I had reached the finals and the fans came in numbers and chanted ‘Bicep King’, my nickname.

“I used to play Panja since I was nine years old, but it was not until the Pro Panja League that it gained popularity. It is the biggest and best league in the world in this sport,” Goyal told IANS.

Six teams, including Mumbai Muscle, Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Sher-e-Ludhiana, Rohtak Rowdies, and MP Hathodas, will vie for the coveted title as the league grows in scale, strength, and inclusivity.

“We have a very solid team, the players are strong, and I hope it is going to be a great tournament,” he added.

The tournament’s format includes a set number of pins (winning the round), which must be earned by the winner of a match in the Pro Panja League, which is based on a series of bouts between two players. For both male and female competitors, matches are held within predetermined weight categories. There are also extra categories for people with physical disabilities. During a season, several teams compete against one another in a league format, which ends with a final playoff.

The Pro Panja League India's professional arm wrestling league is expected to enthral viewers with its thrilling atmosphere and spirit of competition in its upcoming Season 2. Through streaming collaborations with well-known platforms like Sony Sports 3, DD Sports, FanCode, and SportVot (for outside of India), this season seeks to increase the league’s visibility and influence.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/