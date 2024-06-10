Urban development

·Jun 10, 2024, 02:09 PM

PM Modi chairs Union Cabinet meeting; clears 30 million more houses for poor under PM Awas Yojana

Haryana
·Mar 11, 2024, 07:49 AM

PM Modi holds roadshow in Gurugram, to inaugurate 112 National Highway projects

West Bengal
·Mar 09, 2024, 09:51 AM

India's first under-river metro tunnel owes a lot to Calcutta High Court: Project experts

Gujarat
·Feb 22, 2024, 06:19 AM

PM Modi attends Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Uttarakhand
·Feb 13, 2024, 10:21 AM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami urges people to register for Centre's solar rooftop programme

Uttar Pradesh
·Jan 04, 2024, 03:20 PM

Yogi Considers Master Plan For Development Of Various Districts In UP

Uttar Pradesh
·Dec 24, 2023, 03:02 PM

Allahabad HC Expresses Concern Over State Of Cremation Sites In UP

·Dec 12, 2023, 06:29 AM

Sharp decline in number of water bodies in Kolkata raises concern

Karnataka
·Nov 27, 2023, 10:09 AM

Narrow escape for kids as nursery school building collapses few hours before classes begin in B’luru

Gujarat
·Sep 25, 2023, 01:05 PM

Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate over Rs 5,000 cr development projects on Sep 27

Uttar Pradesh
·Sep 17, 2023, 04:02 AM

Yogi to gift 35 developmental projects to Gorakhpur today

Feature Post
·Sep 15, 2023, 05:46 AM

1,500 properties affected by Kukrail riverfront development

Uttar Pradesh
·Sep 13, 2023, 02:39 PM

Over or Under? Agra Metro project caught in a dilemma

Uttar Pradesh
·Jul 31, 2023, 11:08 PM

New Noida: A New City Spread In 21,000 Hectares To Come Up Soon

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

NITI Aayog governing council meeting begins

