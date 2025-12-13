Maha govt announces probe to check quality of CIDCO houses in Panvel, Navi Mumbai areas

Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal on Saturday announced in the state council that the government will conduct a probe to check the quality of houses being constructed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Panvel, Navi Mumbai area.

She was replying to a discussion in this regard initiated by member Vikrant Patil under Rule 97.

Minister Misal said that maintenance and repair charges are collected for two years for houses sold by CIDCO. From this fund, building maintenance, water, electricity and elevator maintenance and repair are done. The advance amount taken for electricity and water bills in common areas, as well as security expenses, is transferred to the society after the society is established. Also, CIDCO is trying to register the society when 51 per cent of the residents are ready, and then the responsibility of maintenance and repair is given to the concerned society, she added.

The minister said that a meeting will be held with all the concerned members regarding the issue of CIDCO houses. She also said that the matter regarding the property tax of these houses is pending in the court, and action will be taken as per the court's decision.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, in the state council, announced that teachers will be provided wherever there are schools in the state, and no school will remain without teachers.

He was replying to a question raised by member Kiran Sarnaik regarding the non-availability of teachers in many schools.

Minister Bhoyar said that the High Court has declared the government decision valid by disposing of the petition on the government decision of March 15, 2024, regarding the recognition of the set.

Due to the development works currently underway in the state and the facilities being provided, there is no longer any difference between remote, hilly or urban areas, and care will be taken to ensure that no school remains without teachers due to a lack of numbers.

Further, Minister Bhoyar, in his response to another question by member Sadabhau Khot, said that the central government has encouraged military schools, intending to instil military discipline in students and enable them to get admission in NDA.

He announced that the state government is positive about providing facilities to these schools in the state. Minister Bhoyar said that the central government has started 100 schools in the country on a PPP basis.

He added that the government is positive about providing grants and facilities to these new military schools in the state, just like the Satara military school.

Moreover, Minister Bhoyar, in his reply to a question raised by member Vikram Kale, told the state council that the department will organise a meeting with the Skill Development Minister to discuss whether work other than teaching can be given to educated unemployed youth in the state.

He said that instructions will be given to the Principal Secretaries of other departments to ensure that teachers are not given any other work apart from reaching.

