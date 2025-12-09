Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Bhalaswa flats, promises homes for all slum dwellers

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Promising rehabilitation of all slum dwellers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected flats built for distribution to people from the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the Bhalaswa area.

These flats, constructed in 2016 but left unoccupied for years, drew strong criticism from the Chief Minister, who termed their prolonged abandonment a grave injustice to Delhi’s poor families, an official said in a statement.

Expressing deep concern for the lakhs of jhuggi-dwelling families still awaiting permanent housing, the Chief Minister said her government is firmly committed to ensuring that every eligible family receives its rightful home along with all essential amenities.

She emphasised that her visit was conducted to assess the current condition of the flats and to expedite their completion and allocation.

The Chief Minister directed officials of the concerned departments to fast-track all pending work and ensure early readiness of the flats for allotment to jhuggi dwellers. She also instructed the development of a model residential complex at the site.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Deepak Chaudhary and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

Highlighting the plight of the nearly 7,400 flats built in 2016, the Chief Minister said that the previous government failed to allot even a single unit to any poor family. As a result, the structures remained vacant for nearly a decade and have severely deteriorated.

She said this prolonged neglect represents a serious betrayal of the people of Delhi. “Had these flats been allotted on time, thousands of families would today be living with dignity and comfort in their own homes,” she said. Years of abandonment, she added, have led to structural damage and the disappearance of materials from inside the units.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi Government has developed a new, modern and fully equipped rehabilitation model for jhuggi clusters.

Under this model, the Bhalaswa flats will be comprehensively repaired and redeveloped into a modern residential complex with all essential services. The project will include e-rickshaw charging stations, secure commercial areas, parking facilities, healthcare services, parks and anganwadi centres.

“We are creating a housing model that was once only a dream for lakhs of poor families. This dream will be realised during our government’s tenure,” she said.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood said that he jointly inspected the flats with the Chief Minister and noted that the nearly 7,400 units constructed in 2016 were left to decay due to the negligence and lack of intent of previous governments. Thousands of families were denied their rightful homes, and within nine years, the flats slipped into a neglected state.

