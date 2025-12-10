Maha govt to review stalled Mumbai redevelopment projects, assures Minister

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister for Tourism Shambhuraj Desai, who was deputed for the Housing Department during the Winter Session, on Wednesday said that the state government will review the redevelopment projects of old buildings in Mumbai, which have been stalled for 5 to 10 years.

If necessary, action will be taken against the developers to speed up these projects, he added. He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Ajay Chaudhary in the Assembly.

Minister Desai said that the then Guardian Minister had held a meeting and made suggestions regarding the redevelopment of the slums at Jijamata Nagar, Kalachowki.

"If the development work is not done as per that suggestion, action will be taken against him. In this regard, another meeting will be held within the next one month. The developers will be given a last chance after reviewing the redevelopment projects of old buildings in Mumbai that have been stalled for many years. If the project still does not go ahead, action will be taken to change the developer," he added.

In his reply to another calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena legislator Mangesh Kudalkar and others, Minister Desai informed the Maharashtra Assembly that the state government has received a no-objection certificate from the Centre for the redevelopment of slums on railway land at Sable Nagar, Santoshi Mata Nagar and Kranti Nagar in the Kurla division.

He told the Assembly that "the numbering of 1,241 huts on the 3.87 acres of railway land in Kurla has been completed and biometrics of 1,188 huts have also been done. The process has been completed as per the consent given by the Railways to conduct the survey and biometrics".

To a question regarding the rehabilitation of the Gandhi Nagar-Indira Nagar area in Mumbai, Minister Desai said that if the eligible slum dwellers meet the criteria and the information of the concerned slum dweller is in written form, re-survey instructions will be given.

He further stated that the Housing Department will seek a report from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority with regard to the rehabilitation projects in Navi Mumbai. The department will reconsider the inclusion of eligible beneficiaries in the Project Affected Persons scheme.

Further, Minister Desai told the state Assembly that the Housing Department has given instructions to investigate the types of tenders being submitted at low rates for the repair of old MHADA buildings.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress legislator Amin Patel and others with regard to the redevelopment of old buildings in South Mumbai.

Minister Desai said that the High Court has stayed the notice issued by MHADA under Section 79A regarding the redevelopment of old buildings in South Mumbai.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to lift this stay and MHADA's side is being strongly presented. He added that the feasibility of redeveloping 81 buildings in Umarkhadi in two phases will be examined.

--IANS

sj/pgh