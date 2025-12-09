Maha: Political parties express concern over stray dog menace, call for stern action

Nagpur: Ruling and opposition members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the stray dog menace in cities and rural areas, demanding stern action.

They claimed the present measures are too inadequate and reiterated that immediate measures, including the establishment of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres and shelter homes, should be implemented.

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal in her reply to a calling attention of motion moved by BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar and others told the assembly that the department has approved the implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023 in all Municipal Corporations and the 93 Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats under the respective Municipalities.

She further stated that a State-level Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee (ABCMC) has been constituted under the Chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department.

In addition, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for carrying out the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program and the related guidelines for resolving the issue of stray dogs have been prepared.

The implementation of the SOP is being overseen through coordination with the Animal Husbandry Department and the Animal Welfare Board of India.

She said that effective efforts are being made by the local self-government bodies (Municipal Corporations/Councils/Nagar Panchayats) to reduce the number of stray dogs, and to effectively implement the sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination program in coordination with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

In line with the directions given by the Supreme Court from time to time in the Suo-Moto Writ Petition (Civil) No 4/2024 regarding stray dogs, the minister said that instructions have been given to all Municipal Corporations/Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats in the state through a circular on November 24, 2025.

These instructions are with regard to catching, sterilising, vaccinating and deworming stray dogs, providing shelter/housing facilities for stray dogs, developing specific feeding spots for stray dogs and ensuring a mandatory stock of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Immunoglobulin at hospitals.

Earlier, Bhatkhalkar said even though the number of stray dogs in Mumbai adds 90,757, as mentioned in the reply, there are only eight ABC centres, which means one centre for 10,000 stray dogs, which is too inadequate.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena UBT legislator Sunil Prabhu expressed fear that the stray dogs may attack the elected representatives while moving in their respective areas to address various issues. Shiv Sena legislator Prakash Surve also insisted that the number of stray dogs has been increasing in Mumbai day by day, and more efforts should be made to control them.

--IANS