Storm Floris batters northern UK with dangerous winds, heavy rain

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Britain's Met Office issued amber and yellow wind warnings on Monday as Storm Floris sweeps across the northern parts of the country, bringing hazardous conditions to millions of residents.

An amber warning, or the second-highest alert level, was in effect for much of Scotland until 10 pm (2100 GMT), while a broader yellow warning extended to parts of North Wales, northern England, and Northern Ireland.

Widespread travel disruptions were reported, with flight and rail services affected. Edinburgh Airport cancelled multiple inbound and outbound flights, while major rail operators issued advisories urging passengers to avoid travel due to safety risks and the likelihood of delays and cancellations.

"Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50 to 70 mph, with more than 80 mph possible on exposed coasts, hills and bridges," said Dan Suri, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Xinhua news agency reported. "Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon."

Inland areas covered by the yellow warning were expected to see winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in higher or more exposed locations.

Since the introduction of impact-based weather warnings in 2011, only two amber wind alerts have previously been issued in August, the Met Office noted. Some areas in Scotland could see wind speeds approaching historic records.

Martin Thomson of Transport Scotland stressed the importance of caution. "Storm Floris has now arrived, and we urge the public to plan ahead if they must travel," he said.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast to accompany the strong winds. The Met Office predicted 20 to 30 mm of rain across western and northern Scotland on Monday, with 40 to 60 mm possible over elevated terrain.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the UK's 2024/2025 storm season, arriving during what is typically a quieter summer period. Authorities advised residents in affected areas to remain indoors where possible, secure loose outdoor items, and monitor official weather updates throughout the day.

