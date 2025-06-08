11 Years, No Press Conference: The Unanswered Silence of PM Narendra Modi

Stoically, Pawan Kheda pronounces: "11 years (as Prime Minister), Not 1 Press Conference (from him)". Obviously, he is mentioning about Mananiya Narendra Modi unless he goes back on that saying he never mentioned Modi by name. But that's not what it is, the fact's fluently ejected from him and that's related to Mr Prime Minister not once in 11 years of his Prime Ministership has not done a single Press Conference with the journalists here for reasons best known to only him. The same continues even today, as of now, while writing this, to put straight away.

Yes it is indeed mysterious why the Hon'able has not yet done a single Press Conference with the Press or the Media here. To this official observation + unexplained phenomenon + the reasons thereof, the only logic that erupts is, doing Press Conference or not is strictly at full discretion of the Mananiya Pradhan MantriJi but the previous precedence has been the PMs surely once in a while did official Press Conferences with the country's Press-Persona at the iconic historic Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Of course, now it itself is unknown whether Vigyan Bhavan will remain or done away with considering there is a complete reformation, refurbishment in the entire DIZ area of which Vigyan Bhawan presently is an integral part.

Nonetheless, tongues are still wagging on why the Pradhan Mantri Modi Ji has averted a Press Conference with the Press / Media since 2014. There is no explanation of justification or reasoning to it.

No wonder, Pawan Khera finds the whole unique phenomenon truly revealing, unexplainable unless the Pradhan Mantri Ji himself chooses to clear the reason/s behind it. Let's patiently wait...