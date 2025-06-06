CMs Bowl Niti Aayog...In what is currently being assuredly described as a first time occurence ever in it since the inception of Niti Aayog and before it, Planning Commission, the participating Chief Ministers in it never ever then openly exhibited their "states' exact demands apprehending adversity from the Aayog thus monetary loss for their states". The states thus always remained meek in front of the Aayog.

But it has not been so this week in the Chief Ministers' meeting in the Niti Aayog. Here, they set a new precedence by rationally asserting themselves as also openly demanding their requirements for the immediate betterment of their states.

The Niti Aayog too without losing its cool absorbed their demands, accepted them, assured them of heeding to them, take due actions...

Chief Ministers, 100% determined to make their respective states "on top of all round infrastructural development in a Jiffy", bowled Niti Aayog that, according to its insiders, has never ever witnessed such all round determined in awful hurry Chief Ministers unlike in just held their meeting.

Every Chief Minister --- those CMs who missed the meeting must be biting their nails in utter repentance, say their confidantes --- used his or her turn to fully spelt out his or her respective states' all round time bound requirements from top to bottom.

They even wasted no opportunity in spelling out their states' itsy-bitsy, tid-bit requirements as well so that they would not be accused by the Aayog of not spelling them earlier.

Seeing their "determined temperament to extract all their required necessities at earliest for their states from the Niti Aayog", its "powerful" members unabashedly admit that the Chief Ministers by their "rational but justified pressure on the Niti Aayog" evinced that they now really want their states to be all round, all level developed so that their respective states' crowds are "naturally all round comfortable in all senses all the time".

According to available accounts on the participating Chief Ministers, all of them did full home work on every requirement of their respective states. In the meeting --- or, call it conferencing --- each of them expertly gave details of their requirements for their respective states and why so with facts and figures with no lacuna of any kind whatsoever.