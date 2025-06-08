Urgent Need to Revamp Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 for Modern Times

Upgrade / Change Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940 to the Act matching 2025 and far beyond till at least 3000 right away to say the least what with the most of the venomous, tranquillising drugs to be then already known or fully fathomed, thanks to the 100% scientific minds all pervasive today. It is indeed perplexing that at a time numerous Acts changed, upgraded to "today" and far, far beyond, there are still many, many crucial more which continue to be 19th century types and around.

These Acts naturally are not only incongruous but anachronous as well. But at the same time, they openly help today's illegal drug peddlers as they get flimsy, light punishment of 19th century or so and get away. But if they get today's punishment, it will be draconian, non-bailable to say.

To save the societies from the macabre drugs, their peddlers' malevolent, malicious influences, truly, to ban them or forbid them, the Act against them should be hugely strong, not compromising in any way at all.

There should not be any compromise with those anti-society beings at all. They should be not only right away hauled but kept in full check by keeping constant vigil on them, their clandestine modus operandi 24×7.

Here, before proceeding further, it should be assuredly pointed out why this Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 has not been touched at all till date. Is it only because the drugs' market values are many mega thousands of times more than their meagre production costs.

Thus, greasing palms to keep that "1940" act alive when if at all an alleged guilty is nabbed. He or she will be easily exonerated, the concerned law being of 1940 and today is 2025.

To deal with today's draconian drugs and their illegal peddling, far stronger, lethal laws are necessary right away. Thus, upgrade Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940.

All advanced countries along with insignificant nations in the world have such strong laws against peddling of drugs that the drug peddlers literally are subjected to life time punishments.

Surely that kind of or even more draconian punishments right away are must in India also if not far more intense. As is well known that the influence of drugs now are spread all throughout the country in rather rabid ways, their intakes also are mammoth, their morbid I'll effects are simply macabre straightaway thus uncheckable unless forcibly forbidden by strictest draconian laws and their instant implementation, application with full force.

Come what may, all measures should be taken right away via strictest law and their instant applications as in western and other countries to 100% check the illegal drugs' peddling in all forms. And to ban that practically, application of "newly formed draconian laws for ultimate consequences to the guilty are must and necessary right away.

There should not be any slackness in that, come what may.