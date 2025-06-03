Indo-US Alliance Sets Global Standard for 24×7 People-Centric Governance

Close Liaison This Of Most Ardent, Intense Indo-American Kind. This to "unite" two largest, strongest, most powerful 24×7×365 working democracies leaving all countries far behind in making the government truly work for the people of all hues, by the people of all hues, of the people of all hues without any ado whatsoever of any kind, come what may.

This way, both the America and India naturally doggedly continue ensuring the all round administrations in both the countries always function as people's governments not for once displaying that they take official decisions keeping their respective peoples in dark or away from their duly required knowledge of all decisions relating to both the Bharat and the America.

Results of such close liaison of administrations-denizens of both the respective countries: smooth decisions for continuous all round benefits of both countries. Both thereby confidently assert to the rest of the world that under all circumstances in the two countries, howsoever big, diverse, acute, finicky they be, the 24×7 fact is, the continuously required phenomenon is to keep the people of all hues comprising the masses in the respective countries knowledged on all formal, official decisions undertaken for their immediate or long term realisation / implementation with cent per cent doggedness.

To put more strictly, assuredly, as long as in both the countries' "working administrations", all decisions are taken keeping the people continuously / persistently / consistently know about them, the working democracies in both countries will be smooth-sailing without any impediment of any kind.

And it is so, like it or not as in cases of most countries in the world. They are envious toward both the US and India on how come both of them pursue major "earth shaking" decisions without destabilising their respective countries, their peoples of most diverse nature coupled with all imaginable, unimaginable vagaries, leave aside the very vagaries of "weird" nature.

Arduously put, both the USA and India currently showing bananas to many countries, repudiating them 'left and right' are fast influencing numerous countries to adopt people-oriented governance style that best be termed democracy personified. This for smooth sailing of the countries of all yore 24×7.

That's close liaison of Indo-American kind in real sense!