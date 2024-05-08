International diplomacy
J·May 08, 2024, 01:56 pm
India supports a homeland for Palestinians eventually: EAM Jaishankar
J·Apr 22, 2024, 07:19 am
Israel planned bigger attack on Iran, but scaled it back to avoid war
J·Jan 11, 2024, 09:14 am
UN Security Council Issues Strong Condemnation of Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
J·Dec 13, 2023, 08:10 pm
Biden scheduled to meet families of American hostages
J·Dec 09, 2023, 06:17 am
An isolated US again vetoes UNSC resolution calling for immediate Gaza ceasefire
J·Dec 09, 2023, 05:50 am
Putin says PM Modi's policy a 'main guarantor' of steady Russia-India relationship
J·Dec 08, 2023, 03:36 pm
Russia: Vladimir Putin confirms running for 2024 presidential polls
J·Nov 30, 2023, 09:29 am
Henry Kissinger advocated strong ties with India under PM Modi
J·Sep 25, 2023, 05:24 am
"Deep-rooted crisis" with "numerous consequences for region": Iran's Foreign Minister on Afghanistan
J·Sep 25, 2023, 05:13 am
"Create Khalistan within Canada": BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal slams Canada's PM Trudeau
J·Sep 25, 2023, 04:57 am
Canadian Defence Minister urges India, Canada to start taking, find a common ground
J·Sep 24, 2023, 10:30 am
US intel involvement risks 'ensnaring' Washington in ongoing India-Canada row: Report
J·Sep 24, 2023, 07:45 am
U.S. provided Canada intelligence on Nijjar’s killing: NYT
J·Sep 21, 2023, 10:15 am
Canada High Commission calls on Indian govt to ensure safety, security of diplomats, staff
J·Sep 19, 2023, 07:12 am
India expels Canadian diplomat, citing interference concerns
J·Sep 11, 2023, 03:18 am
Rishi Sunak's children learn Hindi: Himanta
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.