‘Petty politics’: Delhi BJP slams AAP's comment on Singapore High Commission’s air advisory

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Calling it an act of “petty politics”, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday condemned Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for raising the advisory issued by the Singapore High Commission to its citizens living in the Capital Delhi regarding rising pollution.

The Delhi BJP President said that such advisories issued by the Singapore High Commission are a normal practice. Whenever weather conditions worsen in any country or city, foreign governments often issue advisories for their citizens residing there.

Sachdeva said that by indulging in petty political rhetoric over the Singapore government’s advisory on social media platform X, Bharadwaj has repeated the same irresponsible political conduct shown by his leader, Arvind Kejriwal, in 2021 during the Covid period, when he unnecessarily politicised the issue of Covid’s “Singapore strain.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, while responding to Bharadwaj on the social media platform X, issued links to newspapers from 2015–16 and said that while pollution is undoubtedly high today, the situation during the Kejriwal government was so bad that several foreign embassies had declared Delhi a “No Family Station.”

Kapoor also reminded Bharadwaj that during his government’s tenure, many embassies had even reduced the stint of their diplomats in India from three years to two years.

Delhi BJP leaders said that it is regrettable that, whether it is Kejriwal or Bharadwaj, they have absolutely no understanding of international diplomacy, and it would be better if “AAP” leaders avoid making political statements on international matters.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP workers and leaders felicitated Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed National Executive President of the party.

As soon as Nabin arrived at the Delhi airport, he was welcomed by Sachdeva and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the presence of National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, with bouquets and by offering him a party stole.

Thereafter, at the national office, under the leadership of Sachdeva, Delhi BJP state office-bearers, along with office-bearers from all districts, felicitated the new National Executive President Nitin Nabin.

