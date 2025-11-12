Slammed for 'irresponsible' behaviour', Pak PM says regional peace depends on Taliban's actions

Islamabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the regional peace and stability relies on Taliban taking concrete action against "terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan", including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Afghan media reported.

In his remarks at the International Conference of Speakers in Islamabad, Sharif expressed Pakistan's willingness to cooperate with the Taliban if they take “decisive and verifiable steps” against groups threatening cross-border security, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. "Our doors for dialogue and cooperation remain open," he said.

Sharif stated that repeated militant attacks have stalled economic growth of Pakistan and stopped investment, particularly in border regions where violence continues to impact development. He stated that diplomatic efforts for peace and stability would continue "through every possible channel."

His remarks came after failure of three rounds of negotiations between Pakistan and Taliban, with both sides accusing each other of not agreeing on a mechanism to monitor and combat cross-border terrorism. Tensions between two nations have escalated in recent months with major clashes erupting between forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan in October.

A ceasefire was agreed between the two sides on October 15, which had been extended during the two rounds of talks held on October 19 in Doha and October 25 in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem blamed Pakistan's "unrealistic demands" and lack of coordination for the failure of talks between the two nations, local media reported on Tuesday.

Naeem stated that there was no outcome from the negotiations due to Pakistani side's “irresponsible and uncooperative behaviour" despite what he termed Taliban’s goodwill and the efforts of mediators, Khaama Press reported.

He said that certain factions of Pakistan's military did not intend to resolve issues through dialogue. He further said that blaming Taliban for all the security problems faced by Pakistan was "unjustified."

Naeem expressed Taliban's readiness to resume talks with Pakistan through diplomacy and mutual understanding whenever Islamabad "demonstrates goodwill and makes reasonable demands."

--IANS

akl/as