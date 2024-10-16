terrorism
If activities across border characterised by terrorism....: Jaishankar's veiled jibe on Pakistan at SCO meeting
Sep 07, 2024, 08:30 AM
"Till there is no peace, no talks with Pakistan,"says Home Minister Amit Shah, slams NC-Congress manifesto
Aug 26, 2024, 06:17 AM
23 passengers from Pak's Punjab shot in Balochistan after ID checks
Jul 09, 2024, 06:13 AM
Kathua terror attack: Farooq Abdullah urges Pakistan to "stop terrorism"
Jul 08, 2024, 12:43 PM
Babbar Khalsa member tries to escape from Punjab police, injured in firing
May 19, 2024, 06:54 AM
J-K: BJP leader alleges Pak hand in terror attack on tourist couple
May 07, 2024, 03:53 PM
India Firm And Fair: Jaishankar Asserts Vision For A Digitized Future
Apr 09, 2024, 06:15 AM
3 killed, 20 injured in two bomb blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province
Mar 26, 2024, 12:09 PM
Turkey detains 147 people over alleged 'Islamic State' ties, minister says
Mar 23, 2024, 04:48 AM
PM Modi condemns 'heinous terrorist' attack in Moscow as toll mounts to 60
Feb 23, 2024, 01:44 PM
UK-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Feb 20, 2024, 12:51 PM
Bangladesh Islami Front rejects `India Out' social media campaign, calls for closer Delhi-Dhaka relations
Feb 08, 2024, 05:16 AM
Pakistan temporarily suspends mobile services across the country amid security concerns
Oct 07, 2023, 02:01 PM
"Deeply shocked...we stand in solidarity with Israel": PM Modi
Sep 26, 2023, 07:55 PM
EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism, extremism
Sep 26, 2023, 01:58 PM
Delhi Police chargesheet reveals nexus between ISI, Khalistani extremists, Bambiha gang to carry out targeted killings