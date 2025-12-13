We are proud of their sacrifice: Families remember Parliament attack martyrs on 24th anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) As India observes the 24th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Saturday, emotions ran high as family members of the martyrs recalled the supreme sacrifice of their loved ones, expressing pride and gratitude over the respect being paid to them by the nation.

Relatives of the fallen security personnel and civilians said that while the loss remains irreparable, the continued remembrance and tributes have helped them draw strength and solace over the years.

Speaking to IANS, Umraosingh Yadav, a family member of martyr J. P. Yadav, said they were overwhelmed by the honour accorded to those who laid down their lives. “We are filled with pride and feel satisfied with the kind of respect being offered. God may have taken him back from us, but I am so proud of him,” the family member said, reflecting the deep sense of honour attached to the sacrifice.

Sunita Bisht, wife of a cameraman who lost his life during the attack, recalled the tragic circumstances under which her husband was killed. “I am the wife of the cameraman who lost his life in that attack. When the attack occurred, he was covering and filming. He got shot and died. The way the government pays respect to the martyrs makes me feel proud,” she said.

Ganga Devi, wife of Delhi Police personnel Nanak Chand, who was among those killed, echoed similar sentiments. “The tribute being paid to the martyrs is a good work and makes me feel very proud. Our children get to see how he sacrificed himself for the nation,” she said, highlighting the importance of remembrance for future generations.

Lucky, the granddaughter of Nanak Chand, said the occasion held special meaning for her. “It is a very proud moment to witness this. I was not born at that time when he sacrificed himself for the nation, but today I understand what he did for the country,” she said.

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out a brazen attack on the Parliament complex in New Delhi. Driving a car bearing forged Home Ministry and Parliament labels, the terrorists managed to breach the high-security zone using fake identity stickers. They were armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and hand grenades.

Although both Houses of Parliament had been adjourned around 40 minutes earlier, more than 100 people, including several Members of Parliament and senior government officials such as then Home Minister L.K. Advani and then Minister of State for Defence Harin Pathak, were still inside the complex.

Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the Central Reserve Police Force was the first to spot the attackers and raise the alarm. She was shot dead on the spot. During the ensuing gun battle, all five terrorists were neutralised by security forces, though nine people, including six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service staffers and a gardener, lost their lives, and at least 17 others were injured.

Two decades on, the families of the martyrs say the nation’s continued remembrance ensures that their sacrifice is never forgotten.

